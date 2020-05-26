NWSL to return to full team training from May 30
The National Women’s Soccer League has said all clubs can return to full team training on May 30 providing they complete five days of training in smaller groups.
The return will also depend on clubs adhering to league protocols, as well as those set by local and state authorities.
Yesterday, the NWSL announced phase two of the league’s restart plan, meaning clubs were allowed to begin small team training in groups of no more than eight players.
In order for phase two to be a success, the league has set a pre-training ssessment for all players and backroom staff.
They are subject to daily symptom and temperature tests before they enter facilities.
NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement on Monday: "Following the advice and counsel of our medical advisers, the NWSL is pleased to be taking the next steps to safely return to competition."
Clubs have been told if they complete five days of training on this smaller scale, then full team training can resume from Saturday.
The first phase - voluntary individual workouts outside - began on May 6.
The NWSL season was scheduled to begin on April 18 but had to be be suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.