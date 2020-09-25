Nuno Espirito Santo urges Government to speed up coronavirus results for clubs

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has called on the Government to accelerate coronavirus testing results.

The Portuguese believes clubs are struggling to prepare because of the delays.

Nuno takes his team to West Ham on Sunday, with Hammers boss David Moyes unable to attend after contracting coronavirus this week along with Issa Diop and Josh Cullen.

Wolves were tested on Friday but will not know the results until Saturday, leaving Nuno urging the Government to speed up.

He said: “It’s tough for us, you get tested – we got tested today – and we don’t know the results. We’re preparing for the match on Sunday and having the stress about the final result, can you use a player, can you not?

“We are living in a bubble and every time a fan asks for a photo or for you to sign something you have to keep your distance. It’s very disruptive for preparation and planning.

“Faster results of the test would help all the teams immensely so we can proceed without having these problems.”

But Nuno dismissed any fears about going to the London Stadium for their Premier League clash so soon after the Hammers’ coronavirus outbreak.

He said: “We are not concerned, I wish David and the players the fastest recovery.

“What happened to West Ham can happen to any one of us. It’s tough when you are preparing for a game and you cannot be on the touchline.

“Now we’re not concerned, we’re confident and we trust the authorities to keep things safe for us.”

Marcal is likely to miss out after coming off in Monday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City with a calf problem while Jonny remains sidelined with his serious knee injury.

“We have a few issues we have to assess but we’ve got the training session tomorrow,” Nuno added.

The former Porto chief also insisted he is ready to move for players before the end of the domestic transfer window on October 5.

He said: “We have a couple of weeks, it’s very hard for us and all the clubs. The transfer window is open and we have to be ready for anything which can happen.

“When it’s finished it’s about having a balanced squad. Our eyes are wide open so we can react if we need to.”