Nottingham Forest sign striker Miguel Angel Guerrero from Olympiacos

Nottingham Forest have added another striker to their squad
By NewsChain Sport
12:23pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Spanish striker Miguel Angel Guerrero.

The 30-year-old has moved to the City Ground from Greek side Olympiacos.

Former Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid youth player Guerrero has a wealth of experience, having played in the Champions League, Europa League and LaLiga.

Guerrero is the second striker to arrive at Forest this summer following the capture of Lyle Taylor from Charlton.

