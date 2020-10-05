Nottingham Forest sign Portuguese midfielder Cafu
Nottingham Forest have signed Portuguese defensive midfielder Cafu from Greek champions Olympiacos on a season-long loan deal.
The 27-year-old began his career at Benfica before moving on to Vitoria Guimaraes and also had spells in France with Lorient and Metz.
He then moved to Legia Warsaw and helped them to the Polish league title in 2017-18 before a move to Olympiacos halfway through last season, earning another league title success.
Cafu brings a wealth of experience to the City Ground, with 13 appearances in the Europa League and Champions League to his name and 27 caps for Portugal at youth level.
Meanwhile, defender Yohan Benalouane has left the club by mutual consent and forward Nuno Da Costa has joined Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron on a season-long loan deal.