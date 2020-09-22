Nottingham Forest sign Harry Arter from Bournemouth
Midfielder Harry Arter has agreed a permanent switch to Nottingham Forest from Bournemouth.
The 30-year-old heads to the City Ground after helping Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League last season, while on loan at Craven Cottage from the Cherries.
Arter made over 250 appearances for Bournemouth and was part of the promotion-winning sides as the Cherries climbed from League One into the top flight.
Arter told Forest’s official website: “I felt like I was ready for a new challenge and I wanted to come to a club with a strong past and an ambitious future.
“It’s a Premier League club in my opinion and getting it back there is what we all want to achieve.
“It is a move I’m really excited about and I want to contribute in helping the club get back to the top flight.”