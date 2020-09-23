Nottingham Forest full-back Jayden Richardson joins Forest Green on loan

Jayden Richardson arrives at the New Lawn after spending time last season on loan at Exeter
Jayden Richardson arrives at the New Lawn after spending time last season on loan at Exeter - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:38pm, Wed 23 Sep 2020
Forest Green have signed Nottingham Forest full-back Jayden Richardson on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old arrives having been on loan last term at Rovers’ fellow League Two outfit Exeter, for whom he made 28 appearances and scored two goals.

Richardson said on Forest Green’s official website: “It feels brilliant to get the deal done now, and I’m here and looking forward to getting out there and showing what I can do.

“I’ve watched the games and the highlights on YouTube and I like the way the team plays, so hopefully I can add to that.

“Last season at Exeter we played with wing-backs, so it’s not a new system to me. I’ve got experience there and I want to show it in the games for Forest Green.”

