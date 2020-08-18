Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi makes backroom staff changes
Sabri Lamouchi has overhauled his Nottingham Forest backroom staff after the club missed out on the Championship play-offs on the final day of the season.
Ahmed Kantari and Guilherme Ramos have been appointed as first team assistant coaches, Olivier Pedemas is the new goalkeeping coach and Arnaldo Abrantes has been named head of performance at the City Ground, the club announced on their official website on Tuesday.
Assistant coaches David Barriac, Jean-Paul Ancian and Roberto Berghenti, and goalkeeping coach Ian Bennett have all left the club.
Pedemas previously worked with Lamouchi at El Jaish in Qatar as well as with the Ivory Coast, while Kantari spent last season with French side Valenciennes.
Lamouchi is looking to freshen things up after Forest spent almost the entire 2019-20 season in the top six, only to miss out on the play-offs on the final day after a 4-1 defeat to Stoke.