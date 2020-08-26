Norwich’s Sebastian Soto and Dan Adshead join Dutch side SC Telstar on loan

By NewsChain Sport
22:22pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
Norwich duo Sebastian Soto and Dan Adshead have joined SC Telstar on season-long loan deals.

Young Canaries midfielder Charlie Gilmour spent last term with the Dutch second division side and the club have now allowed two more players to follow suit.

USA youth international striker Soto only arrived at Carrow Road from Hannover earlier this summer, while midfielder Adshead joined the club from Rochdale in July 2019.

