Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson rejoins MK Dons on loan

Norwich City v Preston North End – Sky Bet Championship – Carrow Road
Norwich City v Preston North End – Sky Bet Championship – Carrow Road - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:16pm, Tue 18 Aug 2020
Louis Thompson has rejoined MK Dons on a season-long loan from Norwich.

The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed a nine-game loan spell with the Dons last season.

“I really enjoyed the loan spell I had here last season and I can’t wait to get going again,” Thompson told the club’s website.

“I felt I was just getting into the swing of things before the season finished. I’ve used this period to get into the best shape I think I’ve ever been in and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

