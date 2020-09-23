Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell set for lengthy spell on sidelines

Kieran Dowell (right) joined the Canaries in July - (Copyright PA Wire)
17:52pm, Wed 23 Sep 2020
Norwich have announced midfielder Kieran Dowell faces at least three months out following ankle surgery.

The 22-year-old summer signing from Everton suffered ligament damage during the first half of the Sky Bet Championship draw against Preston on Saturday and has undergone an operation.

A statement on the club website read: “Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to be out of action for between 12 and 14 weeks.

“The 22-year-old suffered damage to ankle ligaments during the weekend’s 2-2 draw against Preston North End at Carrow Road.

“Dowell was forced from the field of play in the 24th minute following a heavy challenge and has since undergone a successful operation. He will now begin a rehabilitation programme.”

Everton academy graduate Dowell had joined the Canaries on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee during July.

Dowell, who had loan spells at Derby and Wigan during the 2019-20 campaign, scored on his debut in the 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Luton and started both Championship fixtures for Daniel Farke’s men.

