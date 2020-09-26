Norwich defender Akin Famewo joins Charlton on season-long loan
Charlton have signed Norwich defender Akin Famewo on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old made his Canaries debut in the 5-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on the final day of last season.
Famewo, who joined from Luton in 2019, had spent three months on loan with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership earlier in the campaign.
He becomes Charlton’s second signing since Thomas Sandgaard was appointed the club’s new owner following the arrival of Ben Watson on Friday.
Famewo told Charlton’s official website: “I’m buzzing to be here, delighted to be part of the Addicks and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this season. I’m fit and ready to go.”
Addicks boss Lee Bowyer said: “He’s a young lad but he’s very, very good.
“He’s good in possession, we lost Naby (Sarr), so we had to replace him. Akin is someone who naturally can play on that (left) side, who is confident, who can step out and he can play.
“Norwich speak very, very highly of him. We’re lucky to have been able to get a player like him.”