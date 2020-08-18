Norwich bring in Xavi Quintilla on season-long loan from Villarreal
Norwich have signed Spanish defender Xavi Quintilla on a season-long loan from Villarreal.
The 23-year-old full-back will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Carrow Road, though the Canaries can make the deal permanent at any time.
Quintilla, a Spain youth international, told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy and proud to be here and to play for Norwich in England and in the Championship.
“My philosophy and my football is similar to Norwich’s. I played before for Villarreal and Barcelona’s academy, and I think Norwich works a bit like them, so it’s great for me.
“I come here to play as many minutes as possible. We want to play good football for the fans to see. I would love to play in the Premier League, so I will do everything possible to get Norwich into the top league.”
Meanwhile, full-back Philip Heise has joined Bundesliga 2 outfit Karlsruher on a season-long loan.