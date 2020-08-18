Norwich bring in Xavi Quintilla on season-long loan from Villarreal

Daniel Farke has brought Xavi Quintilla to Carrow Road on a season-long loan
Daniel Farke has brought Xavi Quintilla to Carrow Road on a season-long loan - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:28pm, Tue 18 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Norwich have signed Spanish defender Xavi Quintilla on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

The 23-year-old full-back will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Carrow Road, though the Canaries can make the deal permanent at any time.

Quintilla, a Spain youth international, told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy and proud to be here and to play for Norwich in England and in the Championship.

“My philosophy and my football is similar to Norwich’s. I played before for Villarreal and Barcelona’s academy, and I think Norwich works a bit like them, so it’s great for me.

“I come here to play as many minutes as possible. We want to play good football for the fans to see. I would love to play in the Premier League, so I will do everything possible to get Norwich into the top league.”

Meanwhile, full-back Philip Heise has joined Bundesliga 2 outfit Karlsruher on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Norwich

PA