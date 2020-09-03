Northampton trio to miss Cardiff cup tie
Northampton have suffered a triple injury blow ahead of their Carabao Cup season-opener at home to Cardiff.
Nicky Adams picked up a knock in training a few weeks ago and has been ruled out, while Scott Pollock has been struggling with a groin problem for some time.
Shaun McWilliams is in the final phase of his recovery from a long-term knee injury and also misses the start of the season.
Versatile forward Ricky Korboa hopes to be in the matchday squad following his midweek move from Carshalton, while there could be debuts for Jonathan Mitchell, Luka Racic, Cian Bolger, Fraser Horsfall and Joe Nuttall.
Cardiff are without nine players through a combination of international duty, injury and other reasons for the first-round tie.
Will Vaulks and Kieffer Moore (Wales), Callum Paterson (Scotland), Gavin Whyte (Northern Ireland) and Mark Harris and James Waite (Wales Under-21) are all with their national teams.
Joe Ralls and Lee Tomlin miss out with injuries picked up in last season’s Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Fulham, while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is absent because of personal reasons.
Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu stands by for a debut after joining Cardiff on a season-long loan.