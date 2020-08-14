Northampton sign defender Fraser Horsfall
Northampton have strengthened their defensive ranks with the signing of Fraser Horsfall.
The 23-year-old has joined the Cobblers from Macclesfield and has agreed a two-year contract.
Following Scott Wharton’s return to parent club Blackburn and the departure of Jordan Turnbull, Charlie Goode was the only natural centre-half at Sixfields.
Northampton boss Keith Curle told the club website: “Fraser is a player who is learning and developing the art of defending and is someone we have identified as being on an upward curve.
“He is determined to keep improving, to take on challenges head on and to keep developing and we think he can do that with us.
“He is competitive, aggressive and he likes defending. I think he is a great fit for us and we are a great fit for him at this stage of his career.”
Horsfall began his career at Huddersfield before moving to Kidderminster in 2017. He signed for Macclesfield two years later and played against Northampton in League Two last season.