Northampton boss Keith Curle without several players for visit of Hull
Northampton remain without a number of players for the visit of Hull on Saturday in Sky Bet League One.
The newly promoted Cobblers have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with four points from two games, despite being without several members of their squad.
Benny Ashley-Seal was the latest to join the list after he suffered a knock in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Shrewsbury.
Manager Keith Curle was already without Fraser Horsfall, Ricky Korboa, Luka Racic, Harry Smith, Nicky Adams, Joe Nuttall, Shaun McWilliams and Scott Pollock for that fixture and it seems unlikely any will return for the clash with the Tigers.
Hull captain Richie Smallwood could be absent for the trip to Northampton after he picked up an injury against West Ham on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup.
He was set to go for a scan on Thursday to determine the extent of the issue, but Tom Eaves is close to a return.
The forward is not expected to be involved at the weekend, but should return for the busy month of October where the recently relegated club are set to play eight matches across two competitions.
Earlier on Thursday, Hull completed the signing of Hakeeb Adelakun on a season-long loan and the winger could make his debut at Northampton.