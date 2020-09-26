Noah Chilvers nets first senior goal for Colchester but Barrow earn point
Noah Chilvers’ first senior goal for Colchester was not enough to earn his side all three points as the U’s drew 1-1 at EFL new boys Barrow.
Barrow’s wait for a first Football League win since 1972 went on after being forced to settle for a point, as Colchester’s unbeaten start to the league campaign continued.
Neither side took the knee for the Black Lives Matters movement before kick off.
Bluebirds striker Scott Quigley, who made his first appearance of the season following a three-match ban from last term, looked sharp but squandered a couple of presentable chances to give the hosts the lead.
Teenager Chilvers then kicked off his U’s account in style with a sublime long-range effort in the 34th minute.
However, Barrow levelled 20 minutes later with an equally exquisite effort as Michael Jones smashed his strike into the top corner.
Quigley came close to stealing the spoils when his effort cannoned back off the post.