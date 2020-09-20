No regrets for Luther Burrell after early return from rugby league

Luther Burrell says he has “no regrets” about switching codes to rugby league after sealing a 15-a-side return with Newcastle Falcons.

Newcastle have announced a two-year deal for the former England and Northampton centre.

Burrell, 32, joined Super League club Warrington on a two-and-a-half-year contract in 2019, but he recently left the Wolves followed limited first-team opportunities.

Burrell, who won the last of his 15 England caps four years ago, said: “I’ve got no regrets about going over to league, because it was the fresh challenge that I needed at the time.

“I will look back on it as a positive experience. I wanted to test myself, and I think I will come back as a better player for it.

“Playing rugby league is something I had always wanted to do, and in some ways it has definitely helped me.

“My endurance, fitness levels and aspects of my skill-set are definitely better as a result of my time with Warrington, and rugby league guys really pride themselves on doing the unseen work. I’ve bought into that.”

Luther Burrell on the bench for Warrington - (Copyright PA Archive)

Burrell becomes Newcastle’s seventh signing ahead of their Gallagher Premiership return in November.

“I’ve not shied away from the fact I want to be back in rugby union, so to get signed up with a quality club like Newcastle is fantastic,” he added, in a statement released by the Falcons.

“I am just so excited about the whole thing, and can’t wait to get stuck in when I join the squad on September 28.

“I have not come to have a season ticket and be sat in the stand, so I will be working as hard as I can to get out on the pitch.”

Reflecting on Burrell’s Kingston Park move, Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: “Luther has expressed a real appetite to return to rugby union, he is in fantastic shape and it’s great that we have been able to secure his signature.”