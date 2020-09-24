No new worries for Accrington ahead of Oxford clash
Accrington have no new problems as they prepare to host Oxford.
Stanley boss John Coleman saw his team lose their unbeaten start to the season at Burton last weekend and must decide if he needs to make any changes.
Mohammed Sangare could return to the starting line-up, while Colby Bishop and Tom Allan are also options.
Coleman has seen his side score nine goals in two home games so far this season, without conceding.
Oxford’s injury problems appear to be easing, but boss Karl Robinson will not have any players making their returns on Saturday.
Jamie Hanson is set to resume full training but will remain out along with John Mousinho (knee), Josh Ruffels (shoulder) and Alex Rodriguez Gorrin (ankle).
Mark Sykes, Matty Taylor and Sean Clare all played a part against Sunderland last weekend despite having slight knocks and the trio are available once more.
Robinson’s side have won just one of their five matches in league and cup so far this campaign and are on a three-game run without a victory.