No new injury concerns for Joey Barton as Fleetwood face Port Vale in cup
Joey Barton has no new injury concerns ahead of Fleetwood’s second-round Carabao Cup clash with Port Vale.
The squad remain without Joel Coleman after the goalkeeper sustained a hamstring injury.
The 24-year-old faces three to five months on the sidelines and has so far been replaced by Alex Cairns.
Canadian keeper Jayson Leutwiler was brought in as cover and could threaten Cairns for a place in the starting XI.
Port Vale manager John Askey has a full complement of players available ahead of the clash.
Midfielder Cristian Montano has been missing with a hip issue but came off the bench to play the final 10 minutes of the Valiants’ 2-0 win over Crawley on Saturday.
Fellow midfielder Manny Oyeleke had also been struggling after suffering a hamstring injury, but took a place on the bench during the same fixture and could be in contention again.
New striker Harry McKirdy could make his debut having joined the club from Carlisle on Friday.