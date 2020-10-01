No new injuries for Swansea ahead of Millwall visit
High-flying Swansea have no new injury concerns for Millwall’s trip to the Liberty Stadium.
Steve Cooper’s Swansea have yet to concede a goal in the Sky Bet Championship this season in winning two and drawing one of their three matches.
Midfielder George Byers (ankle) and winger Jordon Garrick (groin) remain unavailable but could be in contention after the international break.
Forward Yan Dhanda has been troubled by a stomach bug and hopes to make the bench.
On-loan Millwall striker Troy Parrott will be absent again after sitting out last week’s home draw with Brentford.
The Tottenham teenager damaged his ankle in the Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley and is waiting to discover the extent of the injury.
Millwall, also unbeaten after three games with one win and two draws, are without Billy Mitchell (knee).
Fellow midfielder Shane Ferguson is available, however, after missing the Brentford draw due to the birth of his child.