No new concerns for Blackpool ahead of Swindon clash
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Swindon.
Matty Virtue was also struggling with injury but has seemingly recovered having watched the win over Plymouth from the bench.
The Seasiders will no longer have the services of midfielder Liam Feeney, who was loaned to Tranmere on a season-long deal on Thursday.
Newly-signed Slovakian goalkeeper Alex Fojticek did not feature against Plymouth and may still have to wait to make his debut.
Swindon manager Richie Wellens still has a handful of injuries to contend with ahead of the tie.
Club captain Dion Conroy is unavailable for another week after his ankle injury was treated with an injection.
French defender Mathieu Baudry is still rebuilding his fitness after his own injury troubles and is not yet ready to return.
Similarly, Tom Broadbent has not regained fitness after undergoing surgery during the summer and will not feature.