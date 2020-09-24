No injury worries for QPR ahead of Middlesbrough meeting
QPR boss Mark Warburton does not anticipate any injury concerns as his side prepare to face Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.
But Warburton could be tempted to make changes after his side’s promising start to the season was stalled by a 3-2 defeat to Coventry last week.
Midfielders Paul Smyth and George Thomas plus defender Dominic Ball all came off the bench against the Sky Blues and are pushing to start.
It remains to be seen whether defender Ryan Manning will feature after missing the opening stages of the campaign due to doubts over his future.
Chuba Akpom is set to make his Boro debut after watching from the stands as his new club grabbed a late 1-1 draw against Bournemouth last week.
The former Arsenal striker is set to be a straight swap for Ashley Fletcher, who was helped off during the clash with the Cherries and is set to be ruled out.
Otherwise Boro are likely to start with a similar line-up to last week as they go in search of their first win of the campaign.
Kevin Blackwell will once again take charge of the side with boss Neil Warnock isolating at his home in Cornwall after testing positive for coronavirus.