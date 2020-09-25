No injury worries for Port Vale ahead of Harrogate visit
Port Vale boss John Askey could name an unchanged side for the visit of Harrogate.
Vale have won their opening two League Two games and, with no new injuries, Askey could keep faith with the side that beat Exeter last week.
Cristian Montano came off the bench at St James’ Park following a recent hip problem and will be pushing for a start.
Harry McKirdy is still waiting for his first league appearance, having joined on the eve of the new season.
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has a decision to make over who he plays in goal.
James Belshaw is fit again after a thumb injury, but Joe Cracknell has performed well for the EFL newboys and looks likely to keep his place.
Harrogate were in action during midweek as they continued in the 2019/20 FA Trophy and beat Notts County 1-0.
Brendan Kiernan started that game after a recent knock and could force his way into Weaver’s side at Vale Park.