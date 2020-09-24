No injury concerns for Salford boss Graham Alexander ahead of Forest Green game
Salford boss Graham Alexander looks set to have a full squad to choose from for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Forest Green at the Peninsula Stadium.
The Ammies appeared to come through the 4-0 victory at Grimsby last weekend with no injury problems sustained.
Forward Ian Henderson will be looking to pick up where he left off, having scored a hat-trick in that game.
That took the 35-year-old summer signing’s goal tally for the season so far to five in all competitions.
Forest Green boss Mark Cooper could hand a debut to Jayden Richardson, who joined on loan from Nottingham Forest earlier this week.
Fellow right-back Kane Wilson faces a spell on the sidelines, with Rovers announcing on Monday that the ankle injury that kept him out of the 2-2 draw with Bradford two days earlier was “extensive ligament damage”.
Josh March has been working on his fitness and is possibly in contention for his first appearance of the season.
Elliott Whitehouse remains unavailable as he continues to serve the six-game suspension he was handed for racially abusing a Northampton player last term while at Grimsby.