No fresh concerns for Birmingham as Mikel San Jose waits to make Blues bow
Birmingham have no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Rotherham.
Former Spain international Mikel San Jose joined the club on a free transfer this week and it remains to be seen whether Saturday’s match comes too soon.
Striker Scott Hogan will be pushing for a start having been an unused substitute at Swansea following his switch across the city from Aston Villa.
Fellow new signing Jonathan Leko remains sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in January.
Rotherham are still without Clark Robertson.
The defender is nursing a quad injury so Paul Warne will continue with Angus MacDonald at centre-back following the former Hull man’s impressive debut last week.
Curtis Tilt (hip) and Trevor Clarke (calf) are back in training but will not feature as they need game time before they are ready,
Warne has a decision to make in attack as he decides between Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith, George Hirst and Kyle Vassell.