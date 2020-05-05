The NFL have cancelled all four games scheduled to take place in London later this year.

It will be the first time since 2006 the league hasn't played games in England. Two games were to be played at Wembley Stadium and two further matches were scheduled at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL's UK managing director Alistair Kirkwood said: "The NFL's London Games have become a major part of the NFL season and the UK sports calendar.

"But the uncertainty in the current sporting landscape and the tremendous amount of long-term travel and planning required to stage successful London games mean this is the sensible decision to make."

The league were also hoping to host a game in Mexico City but that has also now been cancelled.

Kirkwood added: “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons were among the teams heading to London.

This moves adds another financial blow to the Football Association and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs' new stadium has custom-built NFL dressing rooms. The club's chairman Daniel Levy said: "We look forward to welcoming everyone from the NFL back to Tottenham in 2021 as we further develop our unique partnership and create even more memorable game days.