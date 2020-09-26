Newport striker Tristan Abrahams earns manager’s plaudits as Bolton sink lower

Newport boss Michael Flynn praised in-form marksman Tristan Abrahams as County’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two victory confirmed Bolton’s lowest position in the club’s history.

Wanderers manager Ian Evatt, meanwhile, was left wondering how his side can “look like Real Madrid in training” but then become like a “bag of Revels” from one match to the next.

Abrahams netted after 54 and 63 minutes to take his total for the season to five as the Welshmen warmed up for a Carabao Cup tilt a Steve Bruce’s Newcastle.

Bolton, who have lost all five matches under new boss Evatt and haven not scored in three league outings, had a Nathan Delfouneso effort disallowed for handball with the score at 1-0.

But Newport were comfortable winners with Abrahams earning the plaudits from happy Flynn.

“Tristan could have had a hat-trick but we also might have had six or seven,” he said.

“Can he play at a higher level? Yes. Is he still learning? Yes. But he has got potential and that is why Norwich bought him.

“He has had a taste of it, and he wants more. He will thrive off that.

“He works so hard for the team and that is what we are about.

“The game was won but we were still closing down and still pressing. They just carried on doing the job for themselves.”

Asked if his 21-year-old forward should be aiming for 20 goals this season, Flynn smiled: “Let’s not get carried away – it is only the first month of the season.

“But it is a great start for him.”

On Bolton’s disallowed strike, Flynn added: “The referee said he didn’t see it, but the linesman made the right call.”

Bolton boss Evatt was less convinced, saying. “It is the way things are going for us.

“Football has a funny way of punishing you when you are at your lowest level.

“The referee was a yard away and says ‘no handball’. A linesman who is on the opposite side with 10-15 bodies in front of him somehow sees it and gives handball.

“It would have changed the game completely but that aside we have to be better and do more.

“On the training pitch we look like Real Madrid but on the Saturday, we are not performing like that.

“We are a bag of Revels from match day to match day. I don’t know what we are going to get.

“I will have to pick players who show the desire and will to win. They may not be the best players for the shape or the opposition.

“But if they give me 100 per cent commitment and work their nuts off that may be the best way forward. We need to stop the rot.”