Newport striker Padraig Among hoping for recall against Newcastle
Newport striker Padraig Among is hoping for a recall in the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Newcastle at Rodney Parade.
Amond has made a habit of scoring vital cup goals in recent seasons with strikes against Leicester, Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Tottenham.
The Irishman scored for the first time this season during the third-round victory over Watford last week, but he was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two win at Bolton.
Amond could partner five-goal Tristan Abrahams in attack, as Exiles boss Michael Flynn considers a return for the versatile Scot Bennett.
Newcastle midfielder Matt Ritchie will miss the game as he prepares to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder.
The 31-year-old suffered a dislocation during Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Tottenham and is expected to be sidelined for several months.
Head coach Steve Bruce is likely to use the depth of his squad once again having made 10 changes for the 1-0 second-round win over Blackburn and nine for last week’s 7-0 demolition of Morecambe.
Allan Saint-Maximin (ankle) and Fabian Schar (shoulder) are back in training, while fellow defender Paul Dummett (tendon) is closing in on a return, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Ciaran Clark (thigh), midfielder Matty Longstaff (also thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.