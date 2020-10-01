Newport skipper Joss Labadie back from ban
Newport welcome back skipper Joss Labadie from suspension for the visit of Mansfield.
Midfielder Labadie missed the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Newcastle on Wednesday after picking up two yellow cards in the competition.
Exiles boss Michael Flynn is expected to revert to the side that won at Bolton last weekend to take the Exiles into third place in Sky Bet League Two.
So Ryan Taylor should return in place of Padraig Amond and partner the six-goal Tristan Abrahams in attack.
Mansfield manager Graham Coughlan has named the same starting line-up for the Stags’ opening three league games, which have produced two draws and a defeat.
But Coughlan could be tempted to change a line-up which, unusually in the modern age of squad numbers, has lined up from one to 11.
Striker Nicky Maynard may be due for a start after building up his fitness and defender James Perch is available again.
Danny Rose is close to a comeback after injury, but the forward may have to wait until Tuesday’s home game with Lincoln to re-join the squad.