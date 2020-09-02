Newport sign defender Liam Shephard
Newport have signed defender Liam Shephard on a one-year deal following a successful trial period.
Shephard, who can also play in midfield, left Forest Green in the summer after making 67 appearances during a two-year spell at the New Lawn.
He will follow in the footsteps of his father Garry, who was a prolific goalscorer for the Exiles, and brother Corey, who also spent time at Rodney Parade.
Shephard told the club’s website: “I’ve enjoyed playing with the group in pre-season and the lads have made it easy for me to settle in.
“It’s been a long wait to get back to playing, so I’m delighted that the new season is just around the corner.
“The manager has been great with me and I’m looking forward to working under him.”