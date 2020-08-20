Newport bolster their striking options with Ryan Taylor signing
Newport have signed striker Ryan Taylor on a one-year deal following his departure from Plymouth.
The 32-year-old made almost 100 appearances for Argyle, winning promotion to Sky Bet League One twice.
Taylor told the Exiles’ website: “I spoke to the manager (Michael Flynn) and everyone at the football club knows he’s an ambitious manager. That’s why I’ve come here.
“I’ve been off for five months now, so I’m looking forward to getting back to it ahead of the first game of the season.”
Flynn said: “He’s won three promotions over the course of his career and I think he can have a big influence on this team, both on and off the pitch.”
Newport later announced the signing of defender David Longe-King on a 12-month deal after he left St Albans City this summer.
The 25-year-old had been training with the Exiles.
Meanwhile, forward Corey Whitely has been allowed to join Boreham Wood on a season-long loan.