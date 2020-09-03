Newcomers could make Burton bows in cup clash
Jake Buxton could hand a number of players their debuts when he takes charge of Burton for the first time against Accrington.
Defenders Neil Eardley and Michael Bostwick have arrived from Lincoln and could bolster the Brewers backline for the Carabao Cup first round tie.
Forwards Kane Hemmings and Luke Varney will also be hoping to make their Pirelli Stadium bows.
Buxton replaced Nigel Clough as Burton boss during the coronavirus lockdown and appears to have ended his playing career after not taking a squad number for the new campaign.
Accrington boss John Coleman also has half a dozen new faces to consider for inclusion.
Cameron Burgess, Matt Butcher and Tom Scully have all signed for Stanley and could make their debuts.
Meanwhile Mohammed Sangare, Thomas Allen and Ryan Cassidy have joined on loan to boost Coleman’s options.
Coleman is likely to go with 20-year-old Toby Savin in goal after the summer departures of Dimitar Evtimov and Josef Bursik.