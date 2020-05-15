Newcastle set to host first meeting as British horse racing returns
9:13am, Fri 15 May 2020
Newcastle racecourse is set to host the first meeting as British horse racing returns next month behind closed doors.
Racing in Britain has been suspended since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if approved by the Government, the first meeting will be held on June 1.
And the British Horseracing Authority has lined up 18 meetings to be run in the first eight days at seven different tracks once it resumes.
The first 2020 Classics including the 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas will be run at Newmarket on June 6-7.
Planned meetings:
- June 1- Newcastle
- June 2- Kempton, Newcastle
- June 3- Kempton, Yarmouth
- June 4- Newcastle, Newmarket
- June 5- Lingfield, Newmarket
- June 6- Lingfield, Newmarket, Newcastle
- June 7- Haydock, Lingfield, Newmarket
- June 8- Chelmsford, Haydock, Lingfield