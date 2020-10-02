Newcastle midfielder Dan Barlaser joins Rotherham

Dan Barlaser spent last season on loan at the Millers
Dan Barlaser spent last season on loan at the Millers - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:06pm, Fri 02 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rotherham have signed Newcastle midfielder Dan Barlaser on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at the Millers and helped them to win League One promotion on a points-per-game basis.

He went back to the Magpies to try and win a place in Steve Bruce’s squad, but that has not materialised and he now returns to South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.

Barlaser signs a deal until 2023 and could make his second debut against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rotherham

PA