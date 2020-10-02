Newcastle midfielder Dan Barlaser joins Rotherham
Rotherham have signed Newcastle midfielder Dan Barlaser on a permanent deal.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at the Millers and helped them to win League One promotion on a points-per-game basis.
He went back to the Magpies to try and win a place in Steve Bruce’s squad, but that has not materialised and he now returns to South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.
Barlaser signs a deal until 2023 and could make his second debut against Huddersfield on Saturday.