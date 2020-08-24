Newcastle defender Kelland Watts joins Plymouth on loan for the season

Kelland Watts
By NewsChain Sport
17:29pm, Mon 24 Aug 2020
Plymouth have signed high-rated Newcastle defender Kelland Watts on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old had a pair of loan spells in League Two last season with Stevenage and Mansfield, making a combined 23 appearances and scoring once.

After League Two was cut short because of the coronavirus, Watts returned to the Magpies and made his first-team debut on the final day of the season as Newcastle were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool.

