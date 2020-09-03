New signings set to feature as Newport host Swansea in Carabao Cup
Newport’s new faces could make an appearance when the Exiles host Swansea in the Carabao Cup first round on Saturday.
Scot Bennett, Ryan Taylor, Liam Shephard and David Longe-King have all headed to Rodney Parade during the summer, while Scott Twine and Saikou Janneh have arrived on loan.
Taylor and Janneh were on target as Newport wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a 4-0 win against Hereford last weekend.
Manager Michael Flynn says all of his players are in “good shape” ahead of the cup tie.
Swansea could give debuts to new arrivals Korey Smith, Jamal Lowe and Morgan Gibbs-White, while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is back at the club for a second loan stint from Newcastle.
Steve Cooper will, however, have to make do without a number of players who are on international duty.
Connor Roberts and Ben Cabango (Wales), Bersant Celina (Kosovo), Marc Guehi (England U21) and Liam Cullen (Wales U21) are among those who have joined up with their national teams.
Questions remain over the future of Swansea captain Matt Grimes, who has been linked with a move to Watford this week.