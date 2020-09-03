New-look Grimsby to tackle Morecambe in Carabao Cup
Ian Holloway will unveil his new-look Grimsby side when they face Morecambe in the Carabao Cup this weekend.
Holloway has been busy in the transfer market this summer, making a total of seven signings.
Some of those are young trialists, but Danny Preston, Sean Scannell and Danny Rose will all be in the frame to make an immediate impact.
Holloway has been keen to swell the numbers in his squad with the condensed schedule amid the pandemic requiring rotation.
Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been even busier, bringing in six permanent signings and securing three loans as he rebuilds a squad that lost 11 players in July before Jordan Cranston left for Solihull last month.
Goalkeeper Jake Turner has arrived from Newcastle, while Burnley duo Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips are also in on loan.
Adams has admitted to some concerns over how his players will respond after a unique summer, having not played competitively since March.
But a 1-0 win over a youthful Everton side in their final pre-season friendly was encouraging.