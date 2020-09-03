New-look Derby get set to welcome EFL newboys Barrow
Derby boss Phillip Cocu could hand a number of debuts to summer signings in the Carabao Cup first-round clash against Barrow on Saturday.
The Rams have been busy this summer, especially in defence, bringing in the likes of Mike te Wierik on a free transfer and Matthew Clarke on loan from Brighton.
Both will be pushing for a start, with Derby having ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United on Tuesday.
Forward Cian Kelly, midfielder Olamide Ibrahim and goalkeeper David Marshall will also be keen to make their debuts.
David Dunn will take charge of Barrow for the first time when they head to Pride Park.
The former Blackburn midfielder arrived in July to replace Ian Evatt, who guided the club back to the English Football League after a 48-year wait last season before joining Bolton.
Dunn has made eight summer signings, including former Carlisle midfielder Mike Jones and striker Luke James, and it remains to be seen how many of the new arrivals will start this weekend.
Tom Beadling, Callum Gribbin, Bobby Burns, Matty Platt, Harrison Biggins and James Jones are the other new boys looking to stake a claim.