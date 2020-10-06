New Barnsley striker Jack Aitchison joins Stevenage on loan
15:44pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Barnsley have sent new signing Jack Aitchison on loan to Sky Bet League Two Stevenage for the remainder of the season.
The 20-year-old striker moved to Oakwell from Celtic on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day but will now spend the rest of the campaign with Boro.
Aitchison, who scored six goals playing in the fourth tier with Forest Green last season, said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line.
“It has been a chaotic 24 hours but I’m just happy to be here now. I hope to come in, help the team, score some goals and help get us as high up the table as possible.”