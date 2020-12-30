Neville’s Twitter return and Virgil’s gym buddy – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 30.

Football

Virgil Van Dijk and Clarence Seedorf were in the gym together.

TODO: define component type factbox

The England Women boss returned to Twitter.

Welcome back, Phil.

He wasn’t happy with the Tottenham-Fulham postponement.

Gary Neville was not impressed with talk of a two-week ‘circuit breaker’ for the Premier League. And Jack Grealish agreed!

The Covid confusion was certainly getting to Jose Mourinho.

TODO: define component type factbox

Leeds, Manchester United and Burnley celebrated signing off 2020 in style.

Theo Walcott hopes goal-shy Southampton can kick on in 2021.

Didier Drogba remembered his glory days at Chelsea.

Happy birthday, Ollie Watkins.

Whose head?

Blink and you’ve missed it.

Ben Foster must have had words as Etienne Capoue left Watford for Villarreal!

Darts

After Gary Anderson’s fiery interview the other day, are you watching Corrie or the Darts?!

John Part could not contain himself.

TODO: define component type factbox

Fallon Sherrock had company.

Cricket

England’s Test captain turned 30.

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

David Willey enjoyed his family snow day.

TODO: define component type factbox

Kevin Pietersen boasted about his son’s wildlife photography skills.

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes had a delivery from the ICC.

TODO: define component type factbox

A big award for David Warner.

TODO: define component type factbox

Athletics

Joe Wicks went for a run with Sir Mo Farah.

Golf

Justin Rose wished a happy birthday to a fellow golfing great.

Lee Westwood was back in the swing of things.

Get thinking.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton is a proud uncle.

Tennis

Johanna Konta looked ahead.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked mean.

TODO: define component type factbox