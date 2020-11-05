Neville and Ferdinand on Manchester United display – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 5.

Football

Players reflected on another night of Champions League football.

Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were not happy with Manchester United’s defending.

One member of United’s team had reason to smile today.

Neville also had his say on Chelsea’s controversial penalty and on the latest pay-per-view update.

A bit of Neville brotherly love.

The wingmen are here!

Kylian Mbappe was feeling grateful following his France call-up.

Leicester mocked Portuguese-heavy Wolves.

Kammy had a decision to make.

Jack Wilshere added his support to grassroots sport.

Northern Ireland selectors left it to the Green and White Army to announce their latest squad.

Kasper Schmeichel got a public birthday message from his dad.

Raheem Sterling was ready for England action.

Peter Crouch took on the Movember challenge.

Tennis

This is how you practice if you are a 20-time grand slam champion.

A late one at the office for Stan Wawrinka.

Johanna Konta was taking in the autumn.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan signed off from IPL duty.

Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle wished Virat Kohli well on his birthday.

Nottingham Forest fan Stuart Broad was feeling upbeat.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone got off to a flying start in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Boxing

Wise words from Eddie Hearn.

Dereck Chisora has asked people to be kind to one another during the second lockdown.

Daniel Dubois is up for the challenge.

Darts

The PDC is doing its best to keep things moving during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gerwyn Price unveiled his Christmas jumper.

F1

Lewis Hamilton spread the love.

Daniel Ricciardo is front-page news.

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield will go the distance on behalf of his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow.

MMA

A bit of US election humour from Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping.

NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his 28th birthday.

