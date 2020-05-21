Former head coach of England netball Tracey Neville says she has been ’thrown in the deep end’ as a new mother.

Neville gave birth to her son, Nev, just two weeks before the UK went into lockdown and says it has been tough.

"It's probably the hardest thing I've ever done to be honest.

"Having a baby and then after two weeks going into isolation so you've got no help, you don't expect that do you? It's definitely getting thrown in the deep end," she told The Telegraph.

Neville and her partner Michael Timmins struggled to have a baby, undergoing fertility treatment for a number of years and suffering multiple miscarriages.

And Neville says to be separated from her family, who helped during those tough times, is another hurdle.

"To actually get to have a baby was really difficult, and my family were the ones who got me through that difficult period, so to not have the opportunity to share it with them, it's actually quite heartbreaking.

“I've seen every single minute of him growing up, but for your grandparents, they don't see any of that. I'm just worried he won't want to go to anyone, he might get attached, you get worried about stuff like that.”

And while Neville is relishing her time with her ’gorgeous’ boy, she also feels she wants to get back into coaching.

"I absolutely adore motherhood obviously, but coaching is part of who I am. Straight after this [lockdown] I have to be looking at how I can get back."