Helen Housby says she is excited to represent England again after spending time away from international netball after the 2019 World Cup.

The 25 year-old, who currently plays in the Suncorp Super Netball league with New South Wales Swifts, has now spoken for the first time about her future aims with the Roses.

And she is yet to be guided under new head coach Jess Thirlby but has revealed she has been ‘speaking' to her.

The 66-capped shooter told Sky Sports: "I definitely want to be back in that England dress sooner rather than later, I think whenever the next time England takes to court I'll be putting my hand up.

"I'm raring to go when it comes to England. I absolutely adore it, especially playing at home, nothing beats it. The Roses’ fans are pretty crazy, and I just love it.

"I'm excited to get back playing for England. That's what I want to do and that's a really important part of my career."