Netball New Zealand has announced the ANZ Premiership will return when the country moves to Covid-19 alert level two.

However all the games will be played behind closed doors.

The league came to a halt after just one round in March due to the pandemic.

And the New Zealand government confirmed on Thursday that professional sport could return at level two if the public health guidelines are in place.

It will resume a month after the nation returns to level two which means the league may return in the second week of June.

NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie told NZME: "Once we're at level two our athletes are going to need about four weeks to prepare, and make sure they're fit and physically read.

“We're looking at those options of bringing all the teams into a single venue and get them to play in that one venue, and have some confidence in the safety protocols for teams, whether it be within the venue or an accommodation provider or transport.

