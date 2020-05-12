Netball New Zealand announce return date for ANZ Premiership
16:28pm, Tue 12 May 2020
Netball New Zealand has confirmed the ANZ Premiership will return on June 19.
The government announced last week that professional sport could return at Covid-19 level two if public health guidelines were in place.
Now the six-team competition will be played over an intensive ten-week period at the Auckland Netball Centre behind-closed-doors.
The players are allowed a four-week training period but social distancing measures will be in place.
The league was suspended after one round of action in March due to the pandemic.
Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said: “We are really excited to be so close to getting the ANZ Premiership back on court."