Nesta Guinness-Walker and Paul Osew likely to be available for AFC Wimbledon
Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges is looking forward to having some selection headaches as players return in time for Saturday’s League One match against Accrington Stanley.
Nesta Guinness-Walker and Paul Osew are expected to recover from minor injuries and will come into contention for the match.
Likewise, Jack Rudoni has been back in full training and is available.
Ollie Palmer is making progress on his recovery from a groin injury but this game is expected to come too soon for the striker.
Accrington will be without Dion Charles after an appeal against his red card at Oxford was rejected.
Charles faces a three-match ban after being sent off for an alleged stamp in the 4-1 defeat last weekend.
Winger Tariq Uwakwe is back in contention after missing last week’s match and could come straight back in.
Mo Sangare and Sean McConville remain sidelined.