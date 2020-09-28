Neil Lennon impressed by Scott Brown in Celtic’s defeat of Hibernian

Celtic manager Neil Lennon felt Scott Brown answered his critics in emphatic fashion during Sunday’s win over Hibernian.

Brown played 82 minutes of Celtic’s 3-0 win in what Lennon described as one of the best performances in either of his two spells in charge.

And the Celtic boss felt the 35-year-old’s performance refuted claims that his captain’s physical powers were on the wane.

Lennon told Celtic TV: “I thought he was man of the match, I thought he was brilliant.

“I know people have been questioning him. Sometimes he takes a little bit to get going, he needs the games. But I thought he was imperious.

“People say his legs…his legs haven’t gone. We have got all the data and we see him every day.

“That will maybe really kick-start his season but he is so important to us, he is the fulcrum of the team on and off the field. His performance was magnificent.”

As well as being delighted with his long-serving captain, Lennon praised the newcomer to his midfield, David Turnbull.

After a couple of cameo outings since his £3million move from Motherwell, Turnbull was handed the whole of the second half to further introduce himself to the Celtic support, albeit through their television or computer screens.

The 21-year-old did not disappoint, playing a key role in Celtic’s third goal. Turnbull started a move with an interception inside his own half, played a one-two and then an inch-perfect through-ball to allow Mohamed Elyounoussi to net first time.

Lennon said: “I’m delighted for him. He’s been patient, but he has only been in the door for a month.

“He is getting used to the way we play, the tempo we play at and obviously the style of football and the formation.

“He can be delighted with his contribution. He is a very, very good young player and I am delighted he is here.”