Neal Bishop hangs up boots aged 39
Mansfield midfielder Neal Bishop has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.
Bishop, who started his career with non-league sides Whitby and Scarborough, played in the English Football League for Barnet, Notts County, Blackpool and Scunthorpe before joining Mansfield in 2018.
“I can honestly say, being a professional footballer has been a absolute honour and a privilege,” Bishop said in a statement on Twitter.
“But now it’s at a end. I’ve decided to retire from professional football. I’ve loved my time being a footballer and have been so proud to represent the clubs I have, can honestly say I’ve given everything I had at all the clubs I’ve represented.
“Sometimes it was good enough, and plenty of times it wasn’t!, but I leave professional football able to look myself in the mirror knowing I gave absolutely everything every time I took to the pitch.
“To come from Sunday morning pub football to play in The Championship and every division in between is something I never thought I’d do. I’m eternally grateful to everyone who’s given me the opportunity to fufill (sic) a boyhood dream.
“I’m still passionate about the game I will keep playing at some level (if someone will have me!!) and can’t wait to get into coaching, as I feel I still have plenty to offer on both counts.”