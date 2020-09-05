Nayef Road on course for Doncaster Cup

Ascot Gold Cup runner-up Nayef Road is one of 10 possibles for the bet365 Doncaster Cup.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt – third to Logician in last year’s St Leger – has twice had the misfortune to bump into another of John Gosden’s stars Stradivarius this year, once at the Royal meeting and also in the Goodwood Cup, where he again filled the second position.

He was last seen finishing third to the Gosden-trained Enbihaar in the Lonsdale Cup at York.

Sir Mark Prescott’s Revolver has been unstoppable in handicaps this season – winning all six starts – and he could make the transition to Group Two level on Friday.

Another prolific performer who may be about to step out of handicap company is the Roger Varian-trained filly Believe In Love, the winner of her last four outings.

The Flying Childers Stakes over five furlongs has attracted 15 entries, among them Norfolk Stakes winner The Lir Jet.

Michael Bell’s youngster has gone on from Ascot to be second in the Prix Robert Papin to Ventura Tormenta and last time out in the Group One Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh, where he was promoted a place in the stewards’ room.

The Richard Hannon-trained Ventura Tormenta could take on The Lir Jet once more – while Frenetic is a strong contender for Ger Lyons, and William Haggas can call on Queen Mary and Lowther Stakes runner-up Sacred.

Along with Frenetic, there is further potential Irish representation in the shape of Michael O’Callaghan’s Steel Bull – who suffered an unfortunate incident in the stalls when losing his unbeaten record in the Phoenix.