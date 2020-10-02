Nathan Redmond set for Southampton return against West Brom
Southampton will have winger Nathan Redmond available again following an ankle injury for Sunday’s Premier League match against West Brom.
Redmond suffered the problem during the Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford and missed the last two games.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns following the win at Burnley. Summer signing Mohammed Salisu continues to build fitness ahead of his debut.
The game could see a West Brom league debut for 36-year-old full-back Branislav Ivanovic, who has been building his fitness.
Conor Gallagher is available again after being ineligible for last weekend’s 3-3 draw with his parent club Chelsea, and Filip Krovinovic could also come into the matchday squad having rejoined this week on another season-long loan from Benfica.
Kieran Gibbs remains suspended following his red card in the 5-2 loss at Everton on September 19.
Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Adams, Ings, Forster, Stephens, Valery, Smallbone, Tella, Long, Obafemi, Redmond
West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Button, Ajayi, Townsend, O’Shea, Bartley, Kipre, Ivanovic, Furlong, Edwards, Krovinovic, Sawyers, Diangana, Livermore, Phillips, Pereira, Harper, Field, Gallagher, Austin, Robinson, Robson-Kanu.